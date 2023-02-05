English
    Buy Bharat Electronics; target of Rs 120: Sharekhan

    Sharekhan is bullish on Bharat Electronics has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 120 in its research report dated February 02, 2023.

    February 05, 2023 / 03:25 PM IST
     
     
    Sharekhan's research report on Bharat Electronics

    Q3FY2023 performance was a mixed bag with in-line sales but a miss on OPM and profitability. Order backlog was at ~Rs. 50,116 crore (~2.9x TTM revenue). Order intake has been muted so far, but defence order awards can be lumpy and hence BEL maintained order inflow guidance at ~Rs 20,000 crore for FY2023. BEL is expediting efforts to increase non-defence revenue to diversify its business. Further, any breakthrough on the exports front could be a key growth catalyst. BEL has a promising order inflow pipeline, large order book and attractive valuation.


    We retain a Buy on BEL with a revised PT of Rs. 120, rolling forward our estimates to FY2025E EPS and factoring in revised revenue and margin guidance.