Buy Bata India: target of Rs 2370: Sharekhan

Sharekhan is bullish on Bata India has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 2370 in its research report dated November 03, 2021.

November 08, 2021 / 10:32 PM IST

Sharekhan's research report on Bata India


Bata India (Bata) posted a strong recovery in Q2FY2022 with business recovering to 95% of pre-COVID levels. Revenues stood at Rs. 614 crore (grew by 67% y-o-y), while strong cost-saving initiatives aided a strong improvement in OPM to 19.4%. Bata continued its retail expansion drive by opening more than 30 stores through franchisee route taking overall tally to over 270 stores. The company enhanced its portfolio in casual footwear across categories led by Floatz and a renewed range of North Star footwear. Post easing of lockdown, Bata saw growth in footfalls in its stores. Improved mobility in the coming quarter augurs well for a faster recovery.


Outlook


We maintain Buy with a revised PT of Rs. 2,370. The stock is currently trading at 55.8x/47.9x its FY2023E/24E EPS and 24.3x/20.8x its FY2023E/24E EV/EBIDTA.


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

first published: Nov 8, 2021 10:32 pm

