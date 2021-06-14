Buy Bata India target of Rs 1905: Sharekhan

live bse live

nse live Volume Todays L/H More ×

Sharekhan's research report on Bata India

Bata India’s (Bata) Q4FY2021 business recovered to ~95% of pre-COVID levels, better than a 74% revival in Q3FY2021. Due to the quarter’s seasonality, revenue declined by 4% q-o-q. Gross margins stood at 53.1% versus 58.8% in Q4FY2020 affected by an unfavourable mix as formals and fashion categories are yet to revive. OPM stood at 19.0% versus 22.4% in Q4FY2020. Bata continued investing on brand-building (appointed Kartik Aryan as brand ambassador) and network expansion (opened 10 new stores and expanded its reach in the e-commerce and omni-channels).

Outlook

We maintain a Buy rating on stock with a revised PT of Rs. 1,905. Stock is currently trading at 46x its FY2023E EPS and 19.8x its FY2023 EV/EBIDTA.

For all recommendations report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read More