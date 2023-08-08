English
    Buy Bank of Baroda; target of Rs 240: Motilal Oswal

    Motilal Oswal is bullish on Bank of Baroda recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 240 in its research report dated August 06, 2023.

    August 08, 2023 / 03:32 PM IST
    Bank of Baroda (BOB) reported a mixed quarter as PAT jumped 88% YoY (in line) aided by higher other income while NIMs declined 26bp QoQ.  Business growth was modest with loans growing 21% YoY (2% QoQ) while deposits rose 16% YoY (flat QoQ) . Asset quality improved as slippages remained in control, which resulted in GNPA/NNPA ratio improving to 3.51%/0.78%. SMA 1/2 stands controlled at 29bp of loans, while restructured book moderated to 1.3% of loans.


    We largely maintain our earnings estimates and estimate FY25 RoA/RoE at 1.2%/16.9%. We value the stock at INR240 (based on 1.1x FY25E ABV). We reiterate our BUY rating on the stock.

    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

