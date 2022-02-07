MARKET NEWS

    Buy Balaji Amines; target of Rs 5674: KR Choksey

    KR Choksey is bullish on Balaji Amines has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 5674 in its research report dated February 04, 2022.

    February 07, 2022 / 09:09 PM IST
     
     
    KR Choksey's research report on Balaji Amines


    During the quarter, Balaji Amines Ltd reported revenue of INR 5,649 Mn (+44.07% YoY / +7.46% QoQ). Such robust performance was mainly driven higher realisations from Amines & specialty chemical segment (+42.39% YoY / +8.72% QoQ), followed by growth in Hotel division (+103.57% YoY / +54.05% QoQ). On operational front EBITDA in Q3FY22 stood at INR 1,587 Mn (+35.33% YoY / +20.99% QoQ), OPM got hit by 182bps YoY, but improved 314 bps QoQ to 28.10% in Q3FY22. Margins fell on account of rising input costs. Net Profit in Q3FY22 stood at INR 1,016 Mn showing an improvement of 28.77% on YoY basis and 15.32% on QoQ basis, with NPM at 17.99% (-214 bps YoY / +123 bps QoQ). Higher taxes dented the margins during the quarter. EPS during the quarter came at 27.64 against 23.14 in the same quarter last year.



    Outlook


    We maintain ‘BUY’ recommendation as we remain optimistic about the company’s growth prospects and apply P/E multiple of 28.4x to its FY24E earnings, which yields a target price of INR 5,674 per share (unchanged).

    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

    first published: Feb 7, 2022 09:09 pm
    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.