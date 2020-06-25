App
Last Updated : Jun 25, 2020 08:15 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Balaji Amines; target of Rs 560: HDFC Securities

HDFC Securities is bullish on Balaji Amines has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 560 in its research report dated June 24, 2020.

HDFC Securities' research report on Balaji Amines


Both EBITDA and APAT were 40% above our estimates largely due to better sales mix. Higher sales volumes of high margin amines derivatives and specialty products has resulted in better gross margin of 48.2% (est. 44.4%). Besides, sales volumes were 4.7% more than expected.



Outlook


Our BUY recommendation on Balaji Amines with a TP of INR 560 owing to (1) Robust demand from pharma and agrochemical industry that comprise ~70% of its revenue mix, and (2) Faster than anticipated recovery in plant utilisation as demand bounces back post the Covid-19 pandemic.




Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.



First Published on Jun 25, 2020 08:15 am

tags #Balaji Amines #Buy #HDFC Securities #Recommendations

