Last Updated : Jul 06, 2020 03:34 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Bajaj Electricals; target of Rs 500: Prabhudas Lilladher

Prabhudas Lilladher is bullish on Bajaj Electricals has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 500 in its research report dated July 06, 2020.

Prabhudas Lilladher's research report on Bajaj Electricals


We initiate coverage on Bajaj Electricals (BJE) with BUY rating and a target price of Rs500 on SOTP basis. We believe BJE is a play on immense growth opportunity in mass market consumer electricals given 1) strong brand with wide portfolio in kitchen appliances 2) deep distribution network (covers 94% of districts in India) 3) leadership position in high potential small kitchen appliances and 4) expected gains in profitability, reach and working capital due to RREP implementation. Although near term looks challenging due to COVID, however, less dependence on seasonal products, mass market positioning and deep distribution makes BJE ideal candidate to gain from expected surge in demand from 2HFY21. We believe strengthening of balance sheet through rights issue (Rs3.5bn), realization of receivables and renewed focus on profitability & cash flows in EPC bidding are positives.



Outlook


We estimate Sales/EBITDA to grow at CAGR of 6.9% / 28.8% over FY20-23E due to improving business mix, operating leverage, gains from RREP & benign commodity prices. 72% decline in interest burden (improving cash flows and Rs3.5bn right issue) over FY20-23 will enable EPS to expand from Rs8.4 in FY21 to Rs25.2 in FY23. We value the stock on SOTP and arrive at a target price of Rs500 (derived P/E of 22.7x on Sep-22 EPS, Consumer business valued at 24x). We initiate coverage with BUY rating.




For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published on Jul 6, 2020 03:34 pm

tags #Bajaj Electricals #Buy #Prabhudas Lilladher #Recommendations

