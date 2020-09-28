172@29@17@138!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|stocks|buy-aurobindo-pharma-target-of-rs-1030-motilal-oswal-5894741.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Sep 28, 2020 11:22 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Aurobindo Pharma; target of Rs 1030: Motilal Oswal

Motilal Oswal is bullish on Aurobindo Pharma recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 1030 in its research report dated September 27, 2020.

Motilal Oswal 's research report on Aurobindo Pharma


The Aurobindo Pharma (ARBP) stock has corrected ~20% over the past two months. This, we believe, provides a good entry opportunity in the stock. Multiple factors strengthen our positive stance on the stock, such as: (a) the gradual improvement in outlook for the Injectable business, (b) ongoing efforts to build a complex product pipeline, (c) significantly reduced financial leverage, (d) completion of remediation measures at sites under regulatory issues, and (e) comfortable valuation (at 11.9x FY22E EPS of INR65 compared to 5-year average of 16x).



Outlook


We expect ARBP to deliver 15% earnings CAGR over FY20-22E, led by new launches/increased market share in its key markets of the US/EU and lower financial leverage. We value ARBP at 16x 12M forward earnings to arrive at a target price of INR1,030. Re-iterate Buy.


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published on Sep 28, 2020 11:22 pm

tags #Aurobindo Pharma #Buy #Motilal Oswal #Recommendations

