English
Specials
    Upgrade
    Moneycontrol
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Live: Stock Market Live: Factors Behind The Market Crash
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks

    Buy Arvind Fashions; target of Rs 567: Anand Rathi

    Anand Rathi is bullish on Arvind Fashions has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 567 in its research report dated December 22, 2022.

    Broker Research
    December 23, 2022 / 02:42 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Anand Rathi's research report on Arvind Fashions


    On completing its business reset in FY20-FY21, Arvind Fashions saw an upswing in the last four quarters; we expect the pace to accelerate. While growing 12-15% in the next 3-4 years it expects a double-digit EBITDA margin (pre-Ind AS) in 18 months. Revenue growth would be driven equally by like-to-like growth and store expansion, margin expansion by efficiencies as brands gain scale and on the Arrow turnaround. Management says it will focus on scaling up existing brands profitably and is not looking at adding brands. We expect its ~Rs3.8bn net debt to shrink to ~Rs1.3bn by end-FY25. We are positive on the stock and see a further re-rating, driven by a better sustainable performance.



    Outlook


    We retain our Buy rating at a higher TP of Rs567, based on 12x FY25e EV/ EBITDA (previously Rs516, at 11x FY25e EV/EBITDA).

    Related stories


    For all recommendations report, click here


    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

    Arvind Fashions- 23 -12-2022 - anand

    Broker Research
    Tags: #Anand Rathi #Arvind Fashions #Buy #Recommendations
    first published: Dec 23, 2022 02:42 pm