    Buy Apollo Hospitals Enterprise; target of Rs 5000: Prabhudas Lilladher

    Prabhudas Lilladher is bullish on Apollo Hospitals Enterprise has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 5000 in its research report dated August 15, 2022.

    August 17, 2022 / 05:28 PM IST
     
     
    Prabhudas Lilladher's research report on Apollo Hospitals Enterprise


    Apollo hospitals enterprises (APHS) consolidated EBITDA decline by 6% to Rs4.9bn, in line with our estimate. Adjusted for 24x7 losses, EBITDA was up 12% YoY. Hospital profitability recovered QoQ with 19% EBITDA growth while losses from 24x7 remain at elevated levels. EBITDA from offline pharmacy (SAP) and AHLL decline by 3% and 39% YoY given high base. Overall occupancy stood at 60% vs 58% in Q4. ARPOB remain healthy at Rs.51K; up 7% QoQ aided by reduction in ALOS and payor mix. Net debt reduced by Rs 2.1bn QoQ to Rs 9bn. APHS pursued aggressive expansion in past few years which has created a strong growth platform. APHS digital foray makes it a strong Omni - channel play and given strong presence in offline format makes the company more formidable player than pure play online companies. Though stake sale in Apollo HealthCo has been delayed; scale up in business is one track. We estimate 20% EBITDA CAGR over FY22-24E. Our FY23E EBITDA stands reduced by 5% as we factor in higher losses from 24x7 however our FY24E EBTDA remain unchanged.



    Outlook


    We value APHS on an SOTP basis. We ascribe 22x EV/EBITDA multiple to the hospital segment, 25x EV/EBITDA to offline pharmacy and 20x EV/EBITDA to AHLL. We ascribe zero value to the 24/7 business and arrive at a price target of Rs5,000. Recommend BUY rating.

    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

    first published: Aug 17, 2022 05:28 pm
