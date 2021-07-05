Buy Affle (India): target of Rs 6580: Sharekhan

live bse live

Sharekhan's research report on Affle (India)

Affle completed the acquisition of Jampp for $41.3 mn. This acquisition would expand its market presence in LatAm and North America, though it would be earnings dilutive in FY2022. Affle is confident of expanding Jampp’s EBITDA margins to high-single digits within a year. Further, margin would improve to company’s level of around 25-27% by FY2024. Presence in high-growth verticals, robust CPCU business model and favourable industry tailwinds makes the management confident of clocking a 25-30% CAGR in revenues over five years. We expect revenue/earnings to post a CAGR of 54%/23% over FY2021-FY2023E.

Outlook

We maintain a Buy on Affle (India) Limited with a PT of Rs. 6,580, given strong revenue growth potential, inorganic expansion into new markets and a presence in high-growth markets.

