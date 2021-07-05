MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Upcoming Webinar:Join us at the Challengers’ MSME Summit on July 9, 2021. Register Now!
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks

Buy Affle (India): target of Rs 6580: Sharekhan

Sharekhan is bullish on Affle (India) has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 6580 in its research report dated July 02, 2021.

Broker Research
July 05, 2021 / 02:06 PM IST
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Sharekhan's research report on Affle (India)


Affle completed the acquisition of Jampp for $41.3 mn. This acquisition would expand its market presence in LatAm and North America, though it would be earnings dilutive in FY2022. Affle is confident of expanding Jampp’s EBITDA margins to high-single digits within a year. Further, margin would improve to company’s level of around 25-27% by FY2024. Presence in high-growth verticals, robust CPCU business model and favourable industry tailwinds makes the management confident of clocking a 25-30% CAGR in revenues over five years. We expect revenue/earnings to post a CAGR of 54%/23% over FY2021-FY2023E.


Outlook


We maintain a Buy on Affle (India) Limited with a PT of Rs. 6,580, given strong revenue growth potential, inorganic expansion into new markets and a presence in high-growth markets.


For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read More Read More

Broker Research
Tags: #Affle India #Buy #Recommendations #Sharekhan
first published: Jul 5, 2021 02:06 pm

Must Listen

Setting Sail | Here's why Wakefit transitioned from mattress brand to home solutions provider

Setting Sail | Here's why Wakefit transitioned from mattress brand to home solutions provider

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.