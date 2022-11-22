Buy Aarti Industries; target of Rs 800: Anand Rathi

live bse live

Anand Rathi's research report on Aarti Industries

Aarti had entered into a 20-year agreement to secure nitric acid from Deepak Fertilisers valued at ~Rs80bn w.e.f. 1 st Apr’23 and specifications based on formula-linked pricing. This secures its RM and enables it to focus on growth opportunities, and introduce value-added products and value chains for niche applications. We are positive on Aarti’s long-term performance and expect its revenue/EBITDA/PAT to clock 14%/24%/ 28% CAGRs over FY23-25 on utilisation picking up at the recently commissioned capacities, the start of revenue from long-term contracts and the rising share of downstream and value-added products. The key short-term moniterables are demand slowdown in discretionary end-user industries, the challenging business environment (higher RM and utility costs) and volatile margins.

Outlook

We maintain our Buy rating at a revised TP of Rs800, valuing the company at 33x FY25e (adjusting for the hiving off of the pharma business).

