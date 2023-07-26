English
    Buy Aarti Drugs; target of Rs 665: Axis Securities

    Axis Securities is bullish on Aarti Drugs has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 665 in its research report dated July 25 2023.

    July 26, 2023 / 10:58 AM IST
    Axis Securities report on Aarti Drugs

    Aarti Drugs’ Q1FY24 results stood below our expectations, which was primarily on account of fall in exports that comprised Formulations (+6% YoY) and Speciality Chemical segment (-18% YoY). While the API volume offtake in the domestic market posted a good pick-up at 18%, realisations declined by 8% YoY. The company reported revenue of Rs 742 Cr, registering a growth of 7% YoY and was led by an encouraging growth of 10% in the API segment on a YoY basis. The company’s gross margins improved by 200bps QoQ as overall input costs reduced and stabilised during the quarter. EBITDA margins improved by 200bps YoY due to operating leverage in the last quarter. Reported PAT stood at Rs 48 Cr and beat the estimates by 37.8%.


    We believe Aarti Drugs, being the leader in the domestic industry, is well-placed to grab this opportunity in future. We recommend a BUY rating on the stock.

    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

