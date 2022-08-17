English
    Bharat Gears share price rises 17% as board to consider bonus share issue

    Moneycontrol News
    August 17, 2022 / 10:08 AM IST
    Bharat Gears' share price rose 17 percent in the morning trade on August 17 with the company's board set to consider a bonus share issue.

    A meeting of the finance committee of the board of directors of Bharat Gears is to be held on August 19, 2022 to consider the issue of bonus shares to the members of the company by way of capitalisation of reserves, the company said in a release.

    In terms of the Code for Prevention of Insider Trading read with the SEBI (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations, 2015, the 'Trading Window' for dealing in the shares of the company for promoters, directors, key managerial personnel, designated persons and connected persons of the company shall be closed from August 16 till the period ending 48 hours after the date of receipt of trading approval for the bonus shares from the exchanges, it said.

    At 09.53 am, Bharat Gears was quoting at Rs 171.55, up Rs 21.90, or 14.63 percent, on the BSE.

    The share touched a 52-week high of Rs 188.70 on January 7, 2022 and a 52-week low of Rs 111.84 on August 23, 2021. It is trading 9.09 percent below its 52-week high and 53.39 percent above its 52-week low.
    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #Bharat Gears #Buzzing Stocks
    first published: Aug 17, 2022 10:08 am
