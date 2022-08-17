Market LIVE Updates: Sensex reclaims 60,000, Nifty around 17,900; NTPC, HDFC Life, Bajaj Finance top gainers

Buzzing:
A meeting of the finance committee of the board of directors of Bharat Gears is scheduled to be held on August 19, 2022 to consider the issue of bonus shares to the members of the company by way of capitalization of reserves.
BSE Power index up 1 percent supported by the Adani Power, NTPC, Tata Power
Rare Enterprises buys 4.25 million shares of Singer India in a block deal
Air India selects RateGain to become Globally Competitive with Real-time Pricing
SBI initiates insolvency proceedings against Bajaj Hindusthan Sugar
Ashok Leyland board approves merger of Hinduja Leyland Finance into NXTDIGITAL
Indian rupee opens 39 paise higher at 79.26 per dollar
Indian markets are likely to open on a positive note: ICICI Direct
Bharti Airtel looks to raise Rs 3,000 crore as 5G installment deadline ends today: Report
Gold flat as investors await cues from Fed minutes
Rupee expected to depreciate today: ICICI Direct
US manufacturing production accelerates in July
Oil prices recover from 6-month lows after drop in US stockpiles
Japan August manufacturers' mood rises to 7-month high
US Treasury yields rise as recession worries persist
Mahanagar Gas cuts CNG & PNG prices
NTPC seeks bids to raise Rs 5,000 crore term loan
Asian Markets are trading mostly higher with Nikkei, Straits Times up 0.5% each
Dow, S&P 500 climb as upbeat results from Walmart, others boost optimism
SGX Nifty indicates a flat start for the Indian indices
|Index
|Prices
|Change
|Change%
|Sensex
|60,070.90
|228.69
|+0.38%
|Nifty 50
|17,900.40
|75.15
|+0.42%
|Nifty Bank
|39,282.15
|42.50
|+0.11%
|Biggest Gainer
|Prices
|Change
|Change%
|Bajaj Finserv
|16,352.10
|436.35
|+2.74%
|Biggest Loser
|Prices
|Change
|Change%
|ONGC
|139.25
|-0.70
|-0.50%
|Best Sector
|Prices
|Change
|Change%
|Nifty FMCG
|43256.80
|292.70
|+0.68%
|Worst Sector
|Prices
|Change
|Change%
|Nifty Metal
|5895.90
|2.50
|+0.04%
V K Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist at Geojit Financial Services:
Experts disagreed on whether the ongoing rally is a bear market rally or the beginning of yet another bull market. The majority who believed that this is a bear market rally has been decisively proved wrong by the ferocity of the rally which has taken the Nifty to mere 4.3% away from the all-time high.
It is important to appreciate the fact that there is global support to this rally with S&P 500 and Nasdaq bouncing back by 18 and 24% from their June lows.
Declining US inflation, confidence that the Fed need not have to aggressively raise rates and the increasing probability of a soft landing of the US economy are supporting this rally. In India, steadily declining inflation, strong growth momentum in the economy and FIIs turning consistent buyers are driving the rally. Even though valuations are high it makes sense to remain invested and buy on dips.
Singer India Ltd will be in focus after Rakesh Jhunjhunwala investment arm Rare Enterprises bought 4.25 million shares at an average price of Rs 53.50 a share in a block deal.
Other investors such as Seven Hills Capital, Insurexcellence Advisors Pvt Ltd, TIA Advisors LLP, Veena Kumari Tandon, Gauri Tandon, Illingworth Advisors LLP, Pivotal Business Managers LLP also bought shares in the firm, according to BSE block deal data.
Retail Holdings India BV sold around 12 million shares in the firm.
RateGain Travel Technologies announced today that Air India has selected RateGain’s - AirGain product to dynamically adjust prices with real-time, accurate, and high-quality airfare data to compete globally with leading airlines.
State Bank of India, the country’s largest lender, has filed an insolvency petition in the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) against Bajaj Hindusthan Sugar, the company said in an exchange filing on August 16.
The petition has been filed at the Allahabad bench of the National Company Law Tribunal under the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code, the filing showed. The company did not share more details.
But as per media reports, Bajaj Hindusthan Sugar owes nearly Rs 4,800 crore to banks like SBI, Punjab National Bank, Indian Bank and Central Bank of India.
Ashok Leyland has informed the exchanges that its Board of Directors has on August 16 approved the Scheme of Merger by Absorption of Hinduja Leyland Finance (HLF) into NXTDIGITAL and its respective shareholders.
The company release said, "HLF is proposed to get merged with NXT Digital (NDL) subject to shareholders and other requisite approvals including approval of NCLT."
Ashok Leyland was quoting at Rs 150.45, up Rs 1.00, or 0.67 percent on the BSE.
Gainers and Losers on the BSE Sensex in the early trade:
Market Opens: Indian indices opened flat on August 17 amid mixed global cues.
At 09:16 IST, the Sensex was up 64.90 points or 0.11% at 59907.11, and the Nifty was up 19.40 points or 0.11% at 17844.70. About 1452 shares have advanced, 450 shares declined, and 104 shares are unchanged.
NTPC, Grasim Industries, BPCL, Hero MotoCorp and Eicher Motors were among major gainers on the Nifty, while losers were HDFC, HDFC Bank, Infosys, TCS and HCL Technologies.
Mohit Nigam, Head - PMS, Hem Securities:
Domestic markets are likely to open in green with signs of inflation coming down, and global oil prices on a weak footing.
On technical front, Nifty50 may take support at 17,700 level and face resistance at 18,050 level. For Bank Nifty immediate support and resistance levels are 39,000 and 39,500 respectively.
Rupee Opens:
Indian rupee opened 39 paise higher at 79.26 per dollar on Wednesday against Friday's close of 79.65.