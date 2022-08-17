English
    August 17, 2022 / 09:59 AM IST

    Market LIVE Updates: Sensex reclaims 60,000, Nifty around 17,900; NTPC, HDFC Life, Bajaj Finance top gainers

    Stock Market LIVE Updates: NTPC, Grasim Industries, BPCL, Hero MotoCorp and Eicher Motors were among major gainers on the Nifty, while losers were HDFC, HDFC Bank, Infosys, TCS and HCL Technologies.

    • IndexPricesChangeChange%
      Sensex60,070.90228.69 +0.38%
      Nifty 5017,900.4075.15 +0.42%
      Nifty Bank39,282.1542.50 +0.11%
      Nifty 50 17,900.40 75.15 (0.42%)
      Wed, Aug 17, 2022
      Biggest GainerPricesChangeChange%
      Bajaj Finserv16,352.10436.35 +2.74%
      Biggest LoserPricesChangeChange%
      ONGC139.25-0.70 -0.50%
      Best SectorPricesChangeChange%
      Nifty FMCG43256.80292.70 +0.68%
      Worst SectorPricesChangeChange%
      Nifty Metal5895.902.50 +0.04%


    • August 17, 2022 / 09:53 AM IST

      Buzzing:

      A meeting of the finance committee of the board of directors of Bharat Gears is scheduled to be held on August 19, 2022 to consider the issue of bonus shares to the members of the company by way of capitalization of reserves. 

    • August 17, 2022 / 09:52 AM IST

      V K Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist at Geojit Financial Services:

      Experts disagreed on whether the ongoing rally is a bear market rally or the beginning of yet another bull market. The majority who believed that this is a bear market rally has been decisively proved wrong by the ferocity of the rally which has taken the Nifty to mere 4.3% away from the all-time high. 

      It is important to appreciate the fact that there is global support to this rally with S&P 500 and Nasdaq bouncing back by 18 and 24% from their June lows. 

      Declining US inflation, confidence that the Fed need not have to aggressively raise rates and the increasing probability of a soft landing of the US economy are supporting this rally. In India, steadily declining inflation, strong growth momentum in the economy and FIIs turning consistent buyers are driving the rally. Even though valuations are high it makes sense to remain invested and buy on dips.

    • August 17, 2022 / 09:44 AM IST

      BSE Power index added 1 percent supported by the Adani Power, NTPC, Tata Power

    • August 17, 2022 / 09:34 AM IST

      Buzzing

      Singer India Ltd will be in focus after Rakesh Jhunjhunwala investment arm Rare Enterprises bought 4.25 million shares at an average price of Rs 53.50 a share in a block deal. 

      Other investors such as Seven Hills Capital, Insurexcellence Advisors Pvt Ltd, TIA Advisors LLP, Veena Kumari Tandon, Gauri Tandon, Illingworth Advisors LLP, Pivotal Business Managers LLP also bought shares in the firm, according to BSE block deal data. 

      Retail Holdings India BV sold around 12 million shares in the firm. 

    • August 17, 2022 / 09:29 AM IST

      Air India selects RateGain

      RateGain Travel Technologies announced today that Air India has selected RateGain’s - AirGain product to dynamically adjust prices with real-time, accurate, and high-quality airfare data to compete globally with leading airlines.

    • August 17, 2022 / 09:26 AM IST

      Buzzing:

      State Bank of India, the country’s largest lender, has filed an insolvency petition in the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) against Bajaj Hindusthan Sugar, the company said in an exchange filing on August 16.

      The petition has been filed at the Allahabad bench of the National Company Law Tribunal under the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code, the filing showed. The company did not share more details.

      But as per media reports, Bajaj Hindusthan Sugar owes nearly Rs 4,800 crore to banks like SBI, Punjab National Bank, Indian Bank and Central Bank of India.

    • August 17, 2022 / 09:24 AM IST

      Ashok Leyland board approves merger of Hinduja Leyland Finance into NXTDIGITAL

      Ashok Leyland has informed the exchanges that its Board of Directors has on August 16 approved the Scheme of Merger by Absorption of Hinduja Leyland Finance (HLF) into NXTDIGITAL and its respective shareholders.

      The company release said, "HLF is proposed to get merged with NXT Digital (NDL) subject to shareholders and other requisite approvals including approval of NCLT."

      Ashok Leyland was quoting at Rs 150.45, up Rs 1.00, or 0.67 percent on the BSE.

    • August 17, 2022 / 09:19 AM IST

      Gainers and Losers on the BSE Sensex in the early trade:

    • August 17, 2022 / 09:16 AM IST

      Market Opens: Indian indices opened flat on August 17 amid mixed global cues.

      At 09:16 IST, the Sensex was up 64.90 points or 0.11% at 59907.11, and the Nifty was up 19.40 points or 0.11% at 17844.70. About 1452 shares have advanced, 450 shares declined, and 104 shares are unchanged.

      NTPC, Grasim Industries, BPCL, Hero MotoCorp and Eicher Motors were among major gainers on the Nifty, while losers were HDFC, HDFC Bank, Infosys, TCS and HCL Technologies.

    • August 17, 2022 / 09:09 AM IST

      Mohit Nigam, Head - PMS, Hem Securities:

      Domestic markets are likely to open in green with signs of inflation coming down, and global oil prices on a weak footing.

      On technical front, Nifty50 may take support at 17,700 level and face resistance at 18,050 level. For Bank Nifty immediate support and resistance levels are 39,000 and 39,500 respectively.

    • August 17, 2022 / 09:07 AM IST

      Rupee Opens:

      Indian rupee opened 39 paise higher at 79.26 per dollar on Wednesday against Friday's close of 79.65.

