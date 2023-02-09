Adani Wilmar is the only Adani stock in the green today, what's driving the optimism?

live bse live

Adani Wilmar was locked in a 5 percent upper circuit in early deals, even as all other group stocks were trading in the red again on February 9.

A day earlier, the FMCG firm posted a good set of numbers for the third quarter of financial year 2022-23, with net profit and volumes rising 16 percent each.

At 11 am, the stock was quoting at Rs 437.75, up 4.7 percent amid heavy volumes of 10.7 million shares on the NSE. The stock is up for third straight session, after hitting lower circuit for eight back-to-back session since publication of Hindenburg Research report.

The firm's October-December quarter net profit came in at Rs 246 crore, while consolidated revenue from operations was at Rs 15,438 crore, growing 7 percent on-year.

On the operating front, EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization) jumped 20.2 percent YoY to Rs 605.3 crore. Margins expanded to 3.9 percent from 3.5 percent from the year-ago period.

"We are expanding our product portfolio with region specific products, ready-to-cook products, and category adjacencies," Angshu Mallick, managing director & chief executive officer, Adani Wilmar said.

“The company is progressing well in the forward integration of its industry essential business, resulting in the growth in sales of specialty chemicals, in addition to the growth in basic oleochemicals from capacity expansion.”

