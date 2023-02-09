English
Specials
    Upgrade

    Moneycontrol

    Budget 2023Budget 2023

    PARTNERS

    • Tata AIA Life Insurance
    • Hafele
    • Motilal Oswal
    • SMC Global Securities Limited
    • SBI Life
    • DSP Mutual Fund
    Upcoming Event : LeapToUnicorn - mentoring, networking and fundraising for startups. Register now
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks

    Adani Wilmar is the only Adani stock in the green today, what's driving the optimism?

    Adani Wilmar's October-December quarter net profit rose 16 percent YoY to Rs 246 crore, while consolidated revenue from operations came in at Rs 15,438 crore, up 7 percent

    February 09, 2023 / 11:34 AM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Adani Wilmar was locked in a 5 percent upper circuit in early deals, even as all other group stocks were trading in the red again on February 9.

    A day earlier, the FMCG firm posted a good set of numbers for the third quarter of financial year 2022-23, with net profit and volumes rising 16 percent each.

    At 11 am, the stock was quoting at Rs 437.75, up 4.7 percent amid heavy volumes of 10.7 million shares on the NSE. The stock is up for third straight session, after hitting lower circuit for eight back-to-back session since publication of Hindenburg Research report.

    The firm's October-December quarter net profit came in at Rs 246 crore, while consolidated revenue from operations was at Rs 15,438 crore, growing 7 percent on-year.