    MSCI reviews free float status of Adani Group stocks, announcements today

    MSCI said it defined the free float of a security as the proportion of shares outstanding available for purchase in the public equity markets by international investors.

    Moneycontrol News
    February 09, 2023 / 08:14 AM IST
    MSCI (Morgan Stanley Capital International) said on February 9 that certain investors in Adani Group securities should no longer be designated as free float, and it is reviewing this status. The changes will be announced later in the day.

    "MSCI has received feedback from a range of market participants concerning the eligibility and free float determination of specific securities associated with the Adani Group for the MSCI Global Investable Market Indexes (GIMI)," it said in an announcement,

    MSCI defines free float as the proportion of shares outstanding available for purchase in the public equity markets by international investors.

    "MSCI has determined that the characteristics of certain investors have sufficient uncertainty that they should no longer be designated as free float pursuant to our methodology," MSCI explained as the reason behind triggering a review of these securities.