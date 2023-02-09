English
    Himachal Pradesh tax department raids Adani Wilmar Group over alleged irregularities

    The tax department has sought information about Adani Wilmar's input tax credit claims concerning state operations.

    Moneycontrol News
    February 09, 2023 / 09:51 AM IST
    Adani Wilmar, which sells its cooking oils and some other food products under the Fortune brand, is a 50:50 joint venture between business conglomerate Adani Group and Singapore-based Wilmar.

    Himachal Pradesh state tax department conducted raids on Adani Wilmar in Parvanoo late on February 8. Reportedly, the raids were carried after it was alleged that the company has not paid GST for the last 5 years.

    The tax department has sought information about the company’s input tax credit claims concerning state operations.

    Adani Group has in total of seven functioning companies in Himachal Pradesh ranging from cold stores for fruits to grocery items supply.

    The company reported its December-quarter results on February 8 with a 16 percent increase in its consolidated profit to Rs 246.16 crore.