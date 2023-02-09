Market LIVE Updates: Fed officials talk hike, SGX flat as US, Asia fall; eye on Adani recovery

MSCI reviews free float status of Adani Group stocks, announcements today
MSCI said it defined the free float of a security as the proportion of shares outstanding available for purchase in the public equity markets by international investors.
Fitch affirms IRB Infrastructure at 'BB+'; outlook Stable
Defence Ministry signs deal with L&T for procurement of 41 modular bridges worth Rs 2,585 crore
Adani Power Q3 profit plunges 96% to Rs 9 crore
Bharti Airtel clocks 91% rise in Q3 net, misses estimates
Adani Wilmar Q3 net profit, volumes rise 16%, revenue up 7%
Asian Markets trade lower; Nikkei down 0.4 percent
Wall Street falls after recent strong gains, Alphabet shares sink
SGX Nifty indicates a flat start for the Indian indices
|Index
|Prices
|Change
|Change%
|Sensex
|60,663.79
|0.00
|+0.00%
|Nifty 50
|17,871.70
|0.00
|+0.00%
|Nifty Bank
|41,537.65
|0.00
|+0.00%
|Biggest Gainer
|Prices
|Change
|Change%
|Adani Enterpris
|2,164.25
|361.30
|+20.04%
|Biggest Loser
|Prices
|Change
|Change%
|Power Grid Corp
|212.00
|-4.85
|-2.24%
|Best Sector
|Prices
|Change
|Change%
|Nifty Metal
|5975.15
|217.80
|+3.78%
|Worst Sector
|Prices
|Change
|Change%
|Nifty FMCG
|45771.60
|13.50
|+0.03%
Fitch Ratings has affirmed the Long-Term Issuer Default Rating on IRB Infrastructure Developers Ltd at 'BB+'. The Outlook is Stable.
Fitch has also affirmed the rating on India Toll Roads' US dollar senior secured notes at 'BB'. The Outlook is Stable.
In a major boost to the 'Aatmanirbar Bharat' initiative, the Ministry of Defence on February 8 signed a contract with Larsen & Toubro (L&T) for the procurement of 41 indigenous modular bridges, worth over Rs 2,585 crore, for the Corps of Engineers of Indian Army.
A modular bridge is fabricated in modules that can be installed quickly in the field.
These bridges have been designed and developed by Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) and shall be produced by L&T as a DRDO-nominated production agency, the ministry said in a statement. Read More
Adani Power on Wednesday reported 96 per cent decline in consolidated net profit at Rs 8.77 crore for December quarter 2022-23 mainly on the back of higher expenses.
In the year-ago period, the profit was Rs 218.49 crore, the company said in a BSE filing.
Total expenses increased to Rs 8,078.31 crore in the quarter from Rs 5,389.24 crore. Total income rose to Rs 8,290.21 crore from Rs 5,593.58 crore in the same period a year ago.
During the quarter, the company and its subsidiaries achieved an average Plant Load Factor (PLF or capacity utilisation) of 42.1 per cent and power sale volume of 11.8 Billion Units (BU), as compared to PLF of 41 per cent and power sale volume of 10.6 BU in Q3 FY22.
Bharti Airtel, India’s second-largest telecom company, recorded a 91 percent surge in consolidated net profit at Rs 1,588 crore for the quarter ended December 2022 from Rs 830 crore a year back, helped by improved realisation along with strong 4G customer additions during the year.
However, sequentially, the telecom major saw a drop of 26 percent in net profit. The reported profit also missed analysts' projections who were expecting around 155 percent YoY growth for the third quarter.
Total revenue stood at Rs 35,804 crore, up 20 percent from Rs 29,867 crore reported in the corresponding quarter last year. Revenue was up 4 percent sequentially, Bharti Airtel said in an exchange filing.
FMCG firm Adani Wilmar reported on February 8 that net profit jumped 16 percent YoY to Rs 246 crore for the October-December quarter 2022., while consolidated revenue from operations grew 7 percent on-year to Rs 15,438 crore.
Volumes grew by 16 percent to 1.47 million tonne on the back of the large opportunity available in the packaged food industry, Adani Wilmar said in its earnings release. "The quarter also saw macro tailwinds in the form of strong demand on the back of festivities and weddings, gradual recovery in rural markets and a bumper kharif crop," it added.
On the operating front, EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization) jumped 20.2 percent YoY to Rs 605.3 crore. Margins came expanded to 3.9 percent from 3.5 percent from the year-ago period.
US stocks ended down on Wednesday, paring most of the previous session's strong gains, with tech-focused shares leading the way lower.
Alphabet Inc was the biggest drag on the S&P 500 and Nasdaq. Its shares sank 7.7% after its new AI chatbot Bard delivered an incorrect answer in an online advertisement.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 207.68 points, or 0.61%, to 33,949.01, the S&P 500 lost 46.14 points, or 1.11%, to 4,117.86 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 203.27 points, or 1.68%, to 11,910.52.
Trends on SGX Nifty indicate a flat start for the broader index in India, with a gain of 2.50 points. The Nifty futures were trading around 17,892.50 level on the Singaporean Exchange at 7:30 IST.