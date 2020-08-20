172@29@17@247!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|stocks|accumulate-voltamp-transformers-target-of-rs-1301-arihant-capital-5729511.html!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php
App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Watch the Indian manufacturing diaspora on the global center stage and interact with industry stalwarts on 2nd and 3rd September. Register now!
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Aug 20, 2020 01:36 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Accumulate Voltamp Transformers; target of Rs 1301: Arihant Capital

Arihant Capital recommended accumulate rating on Voltamp Transformers with a target price of Rs 1301 in its research report dated August 19, 2020.

Broker Research
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Arihant Capital 's research report on Voltamp Transformers


Voltamp Transformers reported mix performance during Q1FY21. It has reported 61% YoY fall in revenue at Rs 723 mn, primarily due to weak order execution and Covid impact. Lower operating performance of the Company was offset by sharp jump in other income, resulting into profit growth of 14% YoY/67% QoQ to Rs 193 mn. Other income for the quarter increased by 235% YoY to Rs 224 mn, on account of increase in investment value. EBITDA for the quarter de-grew by 86% YoY to Rs 29 mn while EBITDA margin decreased to 4% vs. 11% YoY, due to lower revenue growth.


Outlook


However, Gross margin of the Company increased by 282 bps YoY to 26%. Raw material cost as a percentage of sales stood at 74% vs. 77% YoY. We change our rating to Accumulate from Buy with a revised target price of Rs 1,301 (earlier Rs 1,244).


For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read MoreRead More
First Published on Aug 20, 2020 01:36 pm

tags #Accumulate #Arihant Capital #Recommendations #Voltamp Transformers

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.