English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks

    Accumulate TVS Motor Company; target of Rs 1400: Prabhudas Lilladher

    Prabhudas Lilladher recommended accumulate rating on TVS Motor Company with a target price of Rs 1400 in its research report dated July 25, 2023.

    Broker Research
    July 26, 2023 / 11:21 AM IST
    accumulate

    accumulate

     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Prabhudas Lilladher's research report on TVS Motor Company

    TVS Motor Company’s (TVSL) 1QFY24 realization was flat QoQ, as lower EV volumes at c39k units (-10% QoQ) along with poor mix had an impact. The company plans to reach 25k unit monthly EV volumes by August month (18k units in May). EBITDA margins, on the other hand, benefited from operating leverage QoQ, price hikes, lower EV mix and inventorisation and expanded c30bp QoQ to 10.6%. We expect margins to further benefit from low raw material prices in the subsequent quarter, while exports volume should see sequential improvements. TVS is well placed to outperform the industry given (1) new product launches in ICE & EV segments (2) higher focus on exports & premiumisation and (3) margin improvement helped by cost control, (4) operating leverage, (5) benign input prices and (6) price hikes which could more than offset negative impact from higher EV mix.


    Outlook

    We change our EPS estimates by c2% for FY24/FY25 each considering largely in-line revenue in 1Q and also incorporate the commentary on margins. Maintain ‘ACCUMULATE’ with TP of Rs1,400 (earlier TP at Rs. 1,380) at 27x Mar-25E EPS incl. Rs34 for TVS credit.

    For all recommendations report, click here

    Related stories

    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

    TVS Motor Company - 25 -07 - 2023 - prabhu

    Broker Research
    Tags: #Accumulate #Prabhudas Lilladher #Recommendations #TVS Motor Company
    first published: Jul 26, 2023 11:21 am

    Discover the latest business news, Sensex, and Nifty updates. Obtain Personal Finance insights, tax queries, and expert opinions on Moneycontrol or download the Moneycontrol App to stay updated!