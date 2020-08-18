172@29@17@144!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|stocks|accumulate-the-ramco-cement-target-of-rs-725-dolat-capital-2-5716721.html!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php
Last Updated : Aug 18, 2020 12:47 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Accumulate The Ramco Cement; target of Rs 725: Dolat Capital

Dolat Capital recommended accumulate rating on The Ramco Cement with a target price of Rs 725 in its research report dated August 15, 2020.

Dolat Capital's research report on The Ramco Cement


The Ramco Cement in its FY20 annual report, explains how a perfect confluence of uncompromising traditional value systems and modern strategy oriented thinking combine into a powerful and unique business structure enabling to transcend iconic milestones of distinctive achievements and remain sustainable in the long-term.


Outlook


Ramco cement’s business is built on the strong foundation of operational, people and technology excellence triad and the company continuously revisits and rejuvenates all facets of business excellence to reinforce this foundation and create a robust platform to deliver greater excellence and accelerate on the ambitious growth path.


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published on Aug 18, 2020 12:47 pm

