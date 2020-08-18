Accumulate The Ramco Cement; target of Rs 725: Dolat Capital

Dolat Capital's research report on The Ramco Cement

The Ramco Cement in its FY20 annual report, explains how a perfect confluence of uncompromising traditional value systems and modern strategy oriented thinking combine into a powerful and unique business structure enabling to transcend iconic milestones of distinctive achievements and remain sustainable in the long-term.

Outlook

Ramco cement’s business is built on the strong foundation of operational, people and technology excellence triad and the company continuously revisits and rejuvenates all facets of business excellence to reinforce this foundation and create a robust platform to deliver greater excellence and accelerate on the ambitious growth path.

