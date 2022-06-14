English
    Accumulate Siemens; target of Rs 2602: Prabhudas Lilladher

    Prabhudas Lilladher recommended accumulate rating on Siemens with a target price of Rs 2602 in its research report datedd June 13, 2022.

    June 14, 2022 / 02:39 PM IST
     
     
    Prabhudas Lilladher's research report on Siemens


    We recently attended analyst meet of Siemens India, hosted by Mr. Sunil Mathur- MD & CEO and Mr. Daniel Spindler- CFO & Executive Director. Management highlighted that the current demand scenario continues to remain healthy led by continued traction in short cycle orders, large projects (from government as well as private players) witnessing an uptick and green field capex picking up in segments like data center, intralogistics (warehouse automation), batteries etc. Order inflows for H1SY22 came in at ~Rs106bn, up 63.3% YoY, driven by short and medium cycle orders. Despite challenging environment (higher commodity cost, increasing interest rate etc.) management indicated that the demand will likely continue for next 2-3 quarters. Traction continues from industries like Cement, Chemicals, Pharma, F&B, Steel, etc. Furthermore, segments such as data center, e-commerce, waste heat recovery, smart infra, digitalization, automation, TBCB, intralogistics, charging infrastructure, decarbonisation, smart metering, smart grids etc. would be key growth driver going ahead. Despite near term challenges from supply chain disruption (semiconductor shortage), higher commodity price and freight cost, we remain positive on SIEM from a long-term perspective given its 1) strong and diversified presence across industries, 2) focus on product localization, 3) solid balance sheet and 4) high cash flow. Considering their healthy demand outlook, focus on cost control and pickup in mobility segment we expect revenue/PAT CAGR of 14%/23% from SY21-SY24.



    Outlook


    At CMP stock trades at 67.5x/51.9x/43.6x SY22/23/24E. We maintain ‘Accumulate’ rating on stock with TP of Rs2,602 (same as earlier) (PE of 52x annualized Mar’24E EPS).


    At 14:28 hrs Siemens was quoting at Rs 2,370.10, down Rs 9.95, or 0.42 percent.


    It has touched an intraday high of Rs 2,402.65 and an intraday low of Rs 2,317.35.


    It was trading with volumes of 8,436 shares, compared to its thirty day average of 12,336 shares, a decrease of -31.61 percent.


    In the previous trading session, the share closed up 0.47 percent or Rs 11.25 at Rs 2,380.05.


    The share touched its 52-week high Rs 2,577.45 and 52-week low Rs 1,919.50 on 13 December, 2021 and 28 July, 2021, respectively.


    Currently, it is trading 8.04 percent below its 52-week high and 23.47 percent above its 52-week low.


    Market capitalisation stands at Rs 84,404.06 crore.



    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

    Tags: #Accumulate #Prabhudas Lilladher #Recommendations #Siemens
    first published: Jun 14, 2022 02:39 pm
