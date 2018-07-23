App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Jul 23, 2018 04:39 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Accumulate PI Industries; target of Rs 878: Dolat Capital

Dolat Capital recommended accumulate rating on PI Industries with a target price of Rs 878 in its research report dated July 19, 2018.

Broker Research @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Dolat Capital's research report on PI Industries


Focusing on leveraging existing collaborations with the innovator companies in both the businesses – domestic agri-inputs and CSM exports. In domestic agri-inputs by entering into exclusive marketing rights of novel molecules in India with the innovators and in the CSM exports by deepening R&D capabilities, consequently resulting in commercialization of new molecules. To drive future growth company also hinted at venturing in business opportunities beyond agchem.


Outlook


Company expect to deliver growth in the coming years as new commercialised molecules scale up, capacity expansion at Jambusar, acceleration in pick-up of export shipments and company’s continued investment in R&D. The company also believes looking at non agchem domain as well, upon fruition can provide sustainable growth for the company.


For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read More
First Published on Jul 23, 2018 04:39 pm

tags #Buy #Dolat Capital #PI Industries #Recommendations

most popular

Court's duty to strike down law if it violates fundamental right: Supreme Court

Court's duty to strike down law if it violates fundamental right: Supreme Court

OnePlus may rebrand its ‘Dash Charge’ as ‘Warp Charge’ : Report

OnePlus may rebrand its ‘Dash Charge’ as ‘Warp Charge’ : Report

What goes around…comes around: Mumbai’s reaction as the sea spews garbage on Marine Drive

What goes around…comes around: Mumbai’s reaction as the sea spews garbage on Marine Drive

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.