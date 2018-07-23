Accumulate PI Industries; target of Rs 878: Dolat Capital

Dolat Capital's research report on PI Industries

Focusing on leveraging existing collaborations with the innovator companies in both the businesses – domestic agri-inputs and CSM exports. In domestic agri-inputs by entering into exclusive marketing rights of novel molecules in India with the innovators and in the CSM exports by deepening R&D capabilities, consequently resulting in commercialization of new molecules. To drive future growth company also hinted at venturing in business opportunities beyond agchem.

Outlook

Company expect to deliver growth in the coming years as new commercialised molecules scale up, capacity expansion at Jambusar, acceleration in pick-up of export shipments and company’s continued investment in R&D. The company also believes looking at non agchem domain as well, upon fruition can provide sustainable growth for the company.

