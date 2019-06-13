App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Jun 13, 2019 02:11 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Accumulate Petronet LNG; target of Rs 249: Dolat Capital

Dolat Capital recommended Accumulate rating on Petronet LNG with a target price of Rs 249 in its research report dated May 16, 2019.

Broker Research @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Dolat Capital's research report on Petronet LNG


PLL Q4FY19 revenue and profitability were below our estimates, due to lower off-take from the Dahej terminal. The volume was 205 TBTU for Q4FY19, while profits were impacted by an inventory loss of ` 119 crore. Spot price of natural gas has fallen from $8.5 per mBtu at beginning of quarter to $4.3 per mBtu. This loss was a notional loss as per the IndAS valuation of inventory for the quarter. The Dahej terminal’s capacity utilization continues to be 104%. The Kochi terminal’s utilization remains low at 10% and is only expected to improve after the completion of the Kochi-Mangalore pipeline in June 2019. Given gradual capacity addition and increase in re-gasification margins, PLL will ride the gas demand evolution of India. PLL is poised to benefit from the gas demand.


Outlook


We believe the stock should be re-rated, after the completion of pipelines for the Kochi terminal. We reiterate our Accumulate recommendation, with a target price of ` 249.


For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.



Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, exclusive trading recommendations, independent equity analysis, actionable investment ideas, nuanced takes on macro, corporate and policy actions, practical insights from market gurus and much more.
Read More
First Published on Jun 13, 2019 02:11 pm

tags #Buy #Dolat Capital #Petronet LNG #Recommendations

most popular

Top 10 airports in the world: Just one Indian airport makes the cut

Top 10 airports in the world: Just one Indian airport makes the cut

Slideshow | Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Slideshow | Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Slideshow | Here are 10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Slideshow | Here are 10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.