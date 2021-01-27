MARKET NEWS

View More News
English
Specials

Moneycontrol

Budget 2021

Associate Partners:

  • SMC
  • Samsung
  • Volvo

Moneycontrol

Budget 2021

Associate Partners:

  • SMCSamsungVolvo
Webinar :Join an expert panel for a webinar on Smart investments for a secure retirement January 28, 2021. Register now!
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks

Accumulate Kotak Mahindra Bank; target of Rs 1900: Dolat Capital Market

Dolat Capital Market recommended accumulate rating on Kotak Mahindra Bank with a target price of Rs 1900 in its research report dated January 26, 2021.

Broker Research
January 27, 2021 / 03:05 PM IST
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Dolat Capital Market's research report on Kotak Mahindra Bank


KMB reported in line numbers with NII and PPoP growing by 17% and 29% respectively. Sequential loan growth of 4.5% YoY surprised positively. Pro-forma NPAs were higher sequentially by ~60 bps to 3.27%, with pro-forma PCR at ~61%. However, bank’s COVID related provision buffers of Rs12.8bn remain unutilized thus far. Pro forma slippages at ~Rs19bn for the quarter or 3.79% (annualized) had a disproportionate share of unsecured consumer retail loans, with 40% of incremental stress coming from this segment against its loan-book share of 6%. Total restructured portfolio (including invocations) is likely to be ~0.3% of loans and remains below industry. Excluding PL and CV segments, sequential growth was broad based including a healthy growth in corporate book of over 6.5%. ECLGS disbursements stood at Rs97bn or 4.7% of advances. The bank has a market share of 5.5% in the total industry ECLGS disbursements against KMB’s advances market share of ~2%.



Outlook


Our earnings upgrade for FY21E is largely led by decline in credit costs, while that for FY22/23E more impacted by operating efficiencies. We maintain our ACCUMULATE rating with a revised TP of Rs1,900 based on 3.9x Dec-22E ABV for the standalone bank and value of subsidiaries, implying a P/ABV of 5.0x.


For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Broker Research
TAGS: #Accumulate #Dolat Capital Market #Kotak Mahindra Bank #Recommendations
first published: Jan 27, 2021 03:05 pm

Must Listen

Coronavirus Essential | Saudi Arabia to get vaccines from India in a week; lowest single-day tally in Delhi

Coronavirus Essential | Saudi Arabia to get vaccines from India in a week; lowest single-day tally in Delhi

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.