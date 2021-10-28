Accumulate Kansai Nerolac Paints; target of Rs 651: Prabhudas Lilladher

live bse live

nse live Volume Todays L/H More ×

Prabhudas Lilladher's research report on Kansai Nerolac Paints

We are cutting our FY22/23/24 EPS estimates by 8.4%/5.7%/5.7% mainly due to 1) Increased pressure on GRM’s due to significant input cost inflation and 2) semiconductor shortage led impact on auto sales may last upto 1 year. We are reducing our Gross margin estimate by 260bps in FY22 with gradual restoration in FY23/24. We expect higher price increases in 3QFY22 and gradual recovery in margins from 4QFY22, although it may take a couple of quarters for margins to come to normal range of 15-17%. We continue to remain positive on the long term story led by 1) steady growth in Decorative paints demand on account of shift towards organized sector, housing push in Tier2/3 cities and shorter painting cycle, 2) Distribution expansion of 5-10% expected every year 3) Increased contribution from newly launched differentiated products 4) Gradual recovery in auto paints and 5) emerging segments like powder coatings (appliances), infra coatings, transport/metros, rebar and Industrial applications.

Outlook

We estimate PAT CAGR of 20.9% over FY21-24 and value the stock at 42xsept23 EPS assigning a TP of Rs651 (Rs661 earlier). Recovery in margins and Auto sales can re-rate the stock from current levels of 36.7xSept23 EPS. However, Kansai needs higher volume growth in decorative paints to bridge the valuation gap (45% discount APNT on FY24 EPS) with APNT. Accumulate.

For all recommendations report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read More