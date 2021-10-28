MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Headwinds and Tailwinds
  • Sustainability 100+
  • New Horaizon
  • Autodesk
  • The Future Techshot
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • Mirae
  • Mahindra Manulife
  • Investmentor
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • Commodity Ki Paathshala
  • In Conversation With
  • India Inc On the Move
  • India Best Managed Companies
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
Live Now |Join The Sustainability 100+ Summit and witness the dawn of an era of sustainable development. Click Here!
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks

Accumulate Kansai Nerolac Paints; target of Rs 651: Prabhudas Lilladher

Prabhudas Lilladher recommended accumulate rating on Kansai Nerolac Paints with a target price of Rs 651 in its research report dated October 27, 2021.

Broker Research
October 28, 2021 / 02:17 PM IST
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Prabhudas Lilladher's research report on Kansai Nerolac Paints


We are cutting our FY22/23/24 EPS estimates by 8.4%/5.7%/5.7% mainly due to 1) Increased pressure on GRM’s due to significant input cost inflation and 2) semiconductor shortage led impact on auto sales may last upto 1 year. We are reducing our Gross margin estimate by 260bps in FY22 with gradual restoration in FY23/24. We expect higher price increases in 3QFY22 and gradual recovery in margins from 4QFY22, although it may take a couple of quarters for margins to come to normal range of 15-17%. We continue to remain positive on the long term story led by 1) steady growth in Decorative paints demand on account of shift towards organized sector, housing push in Tier2/3 cities and shorter painting cycle, 2) Distribution expansion of 5-10% expected every year 3) Increased contribution from newly launched differentiated products 4) Gradual recovery in auto paints and 5) emerging segments like powder coatings (appliances), infra coatings, transport/metros, rebar and Industrial applications.



Outlook


We estimate PAT CAGR of 20.9% over FY21-24 and value the stock at 42xsept23 EPS assigning a TP of Rs651 (Rs661 earlier). Recovery in margins and Auto sales can re-rate the stock from current levels of 36.7xSept23 EPS. However, Kansai needs higher volume growth in decorative paints to bridge the valuation gap (45% discount APNT on FY24 EPS) with APNT. Accumulate.


For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read More Read More

Broker Research
Tags: #Accumulate #Kansai Nerolac Paints #Prabhudas Lilladher #Recommendations
first published: Oct 28, 2021 02:17 pm

Must Listen

Simply Save | Opted for the new tax regime? Know the nitty-gritties of filing tax returns this year

Simply Save | Opted for the new tax regime? Know the nitty-gritties of filing tax returns this year

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.