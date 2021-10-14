MARKET NEWS

Accumulate Infosys; target of Rs 1932: Arihant Capital

Arihant Capital recommended accumulate rating on Infosys with a target price of Rs 1932 in its research report dated October 14, 2021.

October 14, 2021 / 02:00 PM IST
 
 
Arihant Capital's research report on Infosys


Infosys (INFY) has reported robust Q2FY22 numbers, above our estimate on all fronts, and raised growth guidance for FY22E. Constant Currency Revenue growth +20.7% YoY/5.7% QoQ to (Mn USD) 3,998 against our estimate 3,941 (Mn USD). Infosys has reported consolidated revenue of INR 29,602 Cr, +20.5% YoY/6.1% QoQ in Q2FY22 against our estimate of INR 29,479 cr. Consolidated EBITDA stood at INR 6,972 Cr, up by 14.1% YoY/3.6% QoQ against our estimate of INR 6,996 Cr. On the margins front, EBITDA margin contracted by 180 bps YoY/ 12bps QoQ to 23.6% against our estimate of 23.7%. Consolidated PAT stood at INR 5,421 Cr, up by 11.9% YoY/4.4% QoQ against our estimate of INR 5,352 Cr. TCV of $2.15 Bn in Q2 against $2.6 Bn in Q2 FY21. Interim dividend of `15 per share for FY22 • Raised revenue growth guidance to 16.5%-17.5%. (*Expected 15-17%).



Outlook


We value Infosys at P/E of ~27x to its FY24E EPS INR 71, which yields a target Price of INR 1,932 per share. We upgrade our rating to Accumulate from Hold.


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Tags: #Accumulate #Arihant Capital #Infosys #Recommendations
first published: Oct 14, 2021 02:00 pm

