Accumulate Infosys; target of Rs 1812: Arihant Capital

live bse live

nse live Volume Todays L/H More ×

Arihant Capital's research report on Infosys

Infosys (INFY) has reported a mixed set of Numbers in Q1FY22. CC Revenue, INR Revenue is above our estimate, and PAT, EBIT are below our estimate. Consolidated revenue INR 27,896 Cr, +6%/+17.9% QoQ/YoY against our estimate of INR 27,784 Cr. Consolidated EBIT stood at INR 6,603 Cr, against our estimate of INR 6,699 cr, up by 23.1% YoY/2.5% QoQ. On the margins front, EBIT margin improved by 100bps YoY/-81bps QoQ to 23.7%. Consolidated PAT saw a rise of 21.7% YoY to INR 5,201 Cr vs estimates of INR 5,527 Cr, impacted by higher tax outgo and lower operating margin. Revenues in CC terms grew by 21.2% YoY and 4.7% QoQ. EPS stood at INR 12.24 in Q1FY22 vs 10.0 in Q1FY21 respectively.

Outlook

We value Infosys at P/E of 30x to its FY23E EPS INR 60.4, which yields a target Price of INR 1,812 per share. We upgrade our rating to Accumulate from Hold.

For all recommendations report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read More