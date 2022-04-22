English
    Accumulate HCL Technologies; target of Rs 1169: Prabhudas Lilladher

    Prabhudas Lilladher recommended accumulate rating on HCL Technologies with a target price of Rs 1169 in its research report dated April 22, 2022.

    April 22, 2022 / 11:03 PM IST
     
     
    Prabhudas Lilladher's research report on HCL Technologies


    We downgrade HCLT to ‘Accumulate’ (earlier Buy) as we cut DCF based target price to Rs. 1169 (earlier Rs. 1295) led by 1) decline in margin profile, 2) volatility in P&P revenue dragging down overall revenue growth, 3) increase in risk free rate and 4) moderation in terminal growth rate. We cut EPS estimates by 4%/5% for FY23/24, led by cut in EBIT margin estimates by ~50-70 bps. Q4 reported weak revenue (0.5% QoQ USD) due to decline in P&P business (-24.4% QoQ USD) and moderation in ER&D growth (3.5% QoQ USD). IT services revenue grew 4.6% QoQ USD. We believe growth in new deal TCV (14% YoY) and ACV (21% YoY) for FY23 is strong, but revenue guidance of 12-14% YoY for FY23 is lower due to volatility and declining trajectory of P&P (12% of total revenue). We anticipate recovery in P&P business to be slow because – 1) it is run as a software start-up and 2) 25% of P&P portfolio is declining in high double digit. Growth in ER&D business (16% of revenue) is also lower than ER&D peers for FY22.



    Outlook


    We assign DCF based TP of Rs 1169 with implied target multiple of 19x (earlier 21x) on FY24 EPS. HCLT is currently trading at 20x/18x on FY23/24E EPS of INR 54.5/62.5 respectively with Revenue/EPS CAGR of 12.4%/12% over FY22-24E.

    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.



    Tags: #Accumulate #HCL Technologies #Prabhudas Lilladher #Recommendations
    first published: Apr 22, 2022 11:03 pm
