    Accumulate Glenmark Pharmaceuticals; target of Rs 460: Prabhudas Lilladher

    Prabhudas Lilladher recommended accumulate rating on Glenmark Pharmaceuticals with a target price of Rs 460 in its research report dated November 19, 2022.

    November 21, 2022 / 03:19 PM IST
     
     
    Prabhudas Lilladher's research report on Glenmark Pharmaceuticals


    Glenmark Pharma’s (GNP) in its analyst meet highlighted 1) company’s future growth prospects for achieving double digit revenue growth, 2) plans on launching branded products for margin expansion, 3) becoming a zero net debt company with optimum R&D spends and 4) attaining of +20% RoCE over next 3-4 years. This will hinge on timely niche launches across key markets, out-license deals in Ichnos and scale up in Ryaltris portfolio, in our view. There has been delay in monetization of Ichnos stake sale and despite stake sale in Glenmark Lifescience, debt continues to remain at elevated levels. H1FY23 performance was muted adjusted for milestone income from Ryaltris. We have factored in 8% EBITDA CAGR over FY22-25E. At CMP, stock is trading at 13x FY24E P/E.



    Outlook


    We recommend ‘Accumulate’ with revised TP of Rs460/share, valuing at 13xSept 2024E P/E. Any potential stake sale in Ichnos and meaningful debt reduction will be key catalyst for stock to re-rate.

    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

