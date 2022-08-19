English
    Accumulate Aurobindo Pharma; target of Rs 626: KR Choksey

    KR Choksey recommended accumulate rating on Aurobindo Pharma with a target price of Rs 626 in its research report dated August 18, 2022.

    August 19, 2022 / 04:04 PM IST
     
     
    KR Choksey's research report on Aurobindo Pharma


    Aurobindo reported revenue growth of 9.4% YoY (+7.3% QoQ) to INR 62.36 bn in Q1FY23 after a continuous decline in growth, on a YoY basis, over the last few quarters. This improvement was the result of a return of growth in the US, strong growth in Growth markets, and robust growth posted in Anti-Retroviral (ARV) segment. Gross Profit Margins (GPMs) declined 479 bps YoY (-284 bps QoQ) to 53.7% in Q1FY23 due to increased raw materials costs, YoY and QoQ, in Q1FY23. EBITDA Margins for the quarter declined 574 bps YoY (-130 bps QoQ) to 15.5% and EBITDA declined 20.2% YoY (-1.0% QoQ) to INR 9.65 bn in Q1FY23. Injectables revenue now forms 26.3% of the US revenue vs. 24.6% it was in Q1FY22 and 26.8% it was in Q4FY22.



    Outlook


    We apply the same 10.5x multiple on FY24E EPS of INR 59.61 (vs. earlier INR 57.63) and increase the Target Price (TP) to INR 626 (vs. earlier TP of INR 605). Since it indicates an upside potential of 7.9% over the CMP, we maintain our “ACCUMULATE” rating on the shares of Aurobindo Pharma.

    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

    Aurobindo Pharma - 180822 - kr

    first published: Aug 19, 2022 04:04 pm
