Last Updated : Aug 17, 2020 05:06 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Accumulate Ahluwalia Contracts; target of Rs 266: Dolat Capital

Dolat Capital recommended accumulate rating on Ahluwalia Contracts with a target price of Rs 266 in its research report dated August 14, 2020.

Dolat Capital's research report on Ahluwalia Contracts


ACIL reported results above estimates on all fronts. ACIL posted 38.2%/ 61.1%/ 69.0% YoY de-growth in revenue/ EBITDA/ PAT to Rs2.5 bn/ Rs185 mn/ Rs75 mn in Q1FY21. We increase our revenue/ EBITDA margin estimates by 7.1%/ 297 bps for FY21E factoring Q1FY21 results. Accordingly, we increase our PAT estimates by 674.1% for FY21E. We broadly maintain our FY22E estimates. We estimate 0.6%/ 35.7% revenue/ PAT CAGR over FY20-22E. ACIL should remain a net cash company, with an average RoCE/ RoE of 13.6%/ 9.2% over FY20-22E.


Outlook


Though the stock has increased ~15% since our Q4FY20 result update dated 1 Jul’20, increasing labour availability and healthy orderbook are positives for the company. Thus, we upgrade to Accumulate with an upward revised TP of Rs266 (15x FY22E EPS).


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published on Aug 17, 2020 05:06 pm

tags #Accumulate #Ahluwalia Contracts #Dolat Capital #Recommendations

