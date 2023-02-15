English
    Accumulate ABB India; target of Rs 3371: Prabhudas Lilladher

    Prabhudas Lilladher recommended accumulate rating on ABB India with a target price of Rs 3371 in its research report dated February 14, 2023.

    February 15, 2023 / 08:53 PM IST
     
     
    Prabhudas Lilladher's research report on ABB India

    We revise our CY23/24E estimates by 4.5%/2.4%, considering healthy enquiry pipeline along with management focus on operational efficiencies, capacity enhancement and inorganic growth opportunities. ABB India (ABB) reported strong quarterly performance with revenue up 15.5% YoY and EBITDA margin expanding by 620bps YoY (driven by revenue mix, volume growth and supply chain management). Base order continued its momentum with 21% YoY growth to Rs23.4bn with Tier 3/4 cities gaining traction from increased contribution (48% in Q4CY22 v/s 43% earlier), owing to expanding channel partners base and increased awareness among OEMs. Off the total cash balance of Rs36bn, ~Rs20bn is envisaged towards inorganic expansion.

    Outlook

    We remain positive on ABB in long run given its 1) diversified business model focusing on high growth segments, 2) strong inquiry pipeline, 3) healthy exports outlook and 4) organic/inorganic growth. We maintain ‘Accumulate’ rating on stock with revised TP of Rs3,371 (Rs3,291 earlier) valuing it at PE of 67x CY24E.

    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

    first published: Feb 15, 2023 08:53 pm