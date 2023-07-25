Peak XV Partners appoints principal investor Rohit Agarwal as third managing director

Rohit Agarwal, managing director, Peak XV Partners

Peak XV Partners, on July 25, announced the appointment of former principal investor Rohit Agarwal as the new managing director, months after its rebrand from Sequoia Capital India and Southeast Asia.

With Agarwal’s promotion, Peak XV has three managing directors including Shailendra Singh and Abheek Anand in the Singapore office of the Investment team.

The VC firm said that Agarwal will focus on early-and-growth-stage investments in the region. According to Peak XV, Agarwal has expertise in fintech, SaaS, consumer goods, and e-commerce investments. He currently sits on the boards of companies such as Insider, Bibit, Tonik, Kopi Kenangan, and Lemonilo, the firm added.

This comes weeks after on June 6, the VC firm announced its split into three entities: the United States, China, and India & Southeast Asia. Back then, the firm said that the move was necessary because its portfolio companies in these geographies have grown large enough to overlap and create territorial conflicts.

While the India and Southeast Asia branch was rebranded to Peak XV Partners, Sequoia Capital kept its name for its US and Europe arm while taking on the name HongShan for its China branch.

Earlier, Agarwal served as principal of Peak XV’s investment team and has been with the company since 2015. Agarwal moved to Singapore back in 2016. Agarwal has a bachelor’s degree in engineering from the Indian Institute of Technology, Bombay, the VC firm said.