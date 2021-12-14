Mamaearth’s parent company Honasa Consumer to offer stock options to employees

Mamaearth’s parent company Honasa Consumer plans to offer stock options to its employees under the Stock Appreciation Rights Programme.

Honasa, which also runs skincare brand The Derma Co, has distributed stocks worth Rs 20 crore, in addition to the ESOPs previously allocated, said the company in a press statement.

This option will be a top-up component over and beyond the employee CTC. “Unlike some programmes which require employees to contribute a part of their CTC as investment towards stock options, we have made this as a top-up component. We want the employees to have equal chance to participate in any upcoming liquidation opportunity to build their personal wealth portfolio,” said Varun Alagh, Co-Founder and CEO, Honasa Consumer Pvt Ltd.

This initiative will include all the current employees, irrespective of their role, seniority and tenure. The Gurgaon-based company will provide stock appreciation rights to all the future employees as well.

The Sequoia-backed direct-to-consumer (D2C) personal care brand has so far raised $73.3 million. Mamaearth had earlier recorded a revenue run rate of over Rs 500 crore, or about Rs 42 crore a month.

Moneycontrol had earlier reported that D2C brands have nearly tripled the capital raised from investors this year, which is over $2 billion across 105 deals.