MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Upcoming Webinar:You can add global companies to your portfolio through Fund of Funds! Watch the webinar on July 20, 11am to get started
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStartup

Lenskart raises $220 million; valuation at $2.5 billion: Report

Lenskart plans to use the capital and $95 million raised from KKR in May to make investments in its supply chain, new technologies and expand in Southeast Asia and the Middle East

Moneycontrol News
July 19, 2021 / 10:23 AM IST
Lenskart claims to serve over seven million customers every year

Lenskart claims to serve over seven million customers every year

Eyewear retailer Lenskart has raised $220 million from investors led by Singapore’s sovereign wealth fund Temasek, Bloomberg reported. Falcon Edge Capital also invested in the company.

The company plans to use this capital and $95 million raised from KKR in May to make investments in its supply chain, new technologies and expand in Southeast Asia and the Middle East, the report suggested. KKR had invested through a secondary stake acquisition through its Asian private equity fund.

KKR had committed to help the company scale its operations overseas and enhance its digital offerings to augment customers’ virtual and omni-store experiences.

Early investors in Lenskart -- TPG Growth and TR Capital -- which first invested in late 2014, have reportedly divested a portion of their holding in the company. The company now has a valuation of $2.5 billion.

The company was founded by Peyush Bansal in 2010 and sells eyewear online and through its 750 retail outlets across the country.

Close

Related stories

It claims to serve over seven million customers every year and is backed by Softbank, Kedaara Capital, Premji Invest and Steadview Capital among other key investors.

“India is the blind capital of the world and about half of its 1.3 billion people need glasses,” Bansal told Bloomberg. “We turned profitable at the company level before the pandemic, were in the red during the peak of the first and second waves and have returned to green again,” Bansal added.
Moneycontrol News
Tags: #Business #funding #Lenskart #Startup
first published: Jul 19, 2021 10:21 am

Must Listen

The Private Market Show | Adding value beyond capital

The Private Market Show | Adding value beyond capital

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.