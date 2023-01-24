English
    JetSynthesys buys majority stake in Fanory, ropes in ex-Twitter India head Manish Maheshwari as president

    Fanory is a creator monetisation platform that enables creators to connect with their superfans through a personalised app.

    Vikas SN
    January 24, 2023 / 06:36 PM IST
    Fanory is a creator monetisation startup. (Representative image)

    Digital entertainment and technology firm JetSynthesys has acquired a majority stake in Fanory, a creator monetisation startup co-founded by former Twitter India head Manish Maheshwari.

    Fanory, which was in stealth mode until now, enables creators to connect with their superfans through a personalised app.

    Creators can sell premium content and experiences through a coin-based payment mechanism within the app. Maheshwari told Moneycontrol that he started this venture with two of his former colleagues about three months back. The names of other co-founders are yet to be disclosed.

    Maheshwari will focus on the global expansion of Fanory that will work closely with the digital entertainment vertical of JetSynthesys.