Startup

Exclusive | Former Twitter India boss Manish Maheshwari confirms exit, will launch edtech start-up

"I am leaving Twitter. The (exit) date has to be worked out. I want to do things in the education and teaching space," Maheshwari told Moneycontrol in an interaction.

Priyanka Sahay & Swathi Moorthy
December 14, 2021 / 09:46 PM IST

Former Twitter India head Manish Maheshwari who relocated to the US as the Senior Director, Global Strategy and Operations of the company is exiting the company to launch his ed-tech startup.

"I am leaving Twitter. The (exit) date has to be worked out. I want to do things in the education and teaching space," Maheshwari told Moneycontrol in an interaction.

"Coming from a very ordinary middle-class background, education has been a cornerstone of my life. Whatever I have achieved is through education. And I see that with technology there is so much more impact you can create by developing the relevant skill set at scale. More so with the Metaverse coming in you can also create virtually immersive experience. The idea is to leverage the technology to really solve for employability and drive better educational outcomes," he added.

Maheshwari's decision comes shortly after Twitter got its new CEO Parag Agrawal, as co-founder Jack Dorsey stepped down from the role.

Maheshwari had moved to the US in August and was reporting to Deitra Mara, Senior Director, Global Strategy & Operations at Twitter.

A graduate from Shri Ram College of Commerce, Maheswari joined as Twitter India MD to drive growth and business in the country after serving as a CEO – Digital, Network18 Media and Investments Ltd. Before that, he was heading Flipkart’s seller ecosystem.

However, things went south over the last few months, as the standoff between the government and Twitter escalated over content moderation and legal trouble mounted.

Twitter India office was raided by the police in May as a part of ongoing investigation related to the manipulated media tags for certain posts, and compliance with the new IT rules.

Two FIRs were filed against Maheshwari in June, even as the company failed to comply with the new IT rules. Maheshwari had filed an appeal in the Karnataka High Court, which ruled in favour of Maheshwari.
Priyanka Sahay
Swathi Moorthy
Tags: #Manish Maheshwari #policy #Twitter India
first published: Dec 14, 2021 09:40 pm

