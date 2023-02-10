English
    GoMechanic crisis: Startup funding due diligence to get stricter and longer

    As the final verdict on GoMechanic awaits, the VC ecosystem is rethinking its ways. Founders will find their funding getting delayed and there will be more questioning. Even early-stage investments may take longer time now, investors said.

    Debangana Ghosh & Nikhil Patwardhan
    February 10, 2023 / 02:05 PM IST
    Representative Image

    Norms for due diligence will get stricter and timelines for deal closures, even at early stages, will get longer as venture capital (VC) firms increasingly become wary in the aftermath of car repair and servicing startup GoMechanic’s due diligence crisis.

    On January 19, GoMechanic’s co-founder Amit Bhasin took to LinkedIn and admitted to misreporting financial figures, adding they “got carried away”, chasing growth at all costs and “made grave errors” in judgement.

    This was yet another blow to the VC ecosystem which was already grappling with the ongoing funding winter, tech stock crashes and other macro-economic challenges.

    Now, as VCs sit back and rethink strategies, capital will become expensive to raise, going forward, even for the best of founders, with due diligence and deal closure timelines getting extended, multiple investors and founders told Moneycontrol.