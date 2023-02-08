English
    ‘Final approval’ awaited for National Space Policy and FDI in the space sector: Union minister

    Minister of Science and Technology Jitendra Singh said that exports in the space sector in FY 2021-22 stood at Rs 174.90 crore, while imports were at Rs 2,114 crore.

    February 08, 2023 / 02:01 PM IST
    Representative Image(Source: ISRO)

    The policy for foreign direct investment (FDI) in space sector and the National Space Policy are in the process of securing final approval from the government, Minister of Science and Technology Jitendra Singh said in the Parliament on February 8.

    Singh was responding to a query on whether the government has “accepted” the involvement of private sector companies, start-ups in the space technology businesses, and the current policies to support such business.

    Earlier, Moneycontrol reported that the stakeholders in the space tech industry were pitching for a 74 percent foreign direct investment, which would be in line with the FDI for the defence sector.

    In 2022, the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) Chairman S Somanath had said that a policy in this regard would be released soon.