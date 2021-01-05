MARKET NEWS

View More News
English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Upcoming Webinar :Learn about financing for FPOs on Commodity ki Paathshala on January 5, 2021 at 5 pm . Register now!
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStartup

Endiya Partners closes Rs 500 crore second fund

Investors in Endiya’s current fund include the International Finance Corporation and the Nippon India Digital Innovation fund- an India-Japan initiative. Nippon is one of Japan’s largest life insurance players.

M. Sriram
January 05, 2021 / 03:15 PM IST

Endiya Partners has closed its Rs 500 crore ($75 million) second venture capital fund with a commitment from a biotechnology fund backed by the government’s Biotechnology Industry Research Assistance Council (BIRAC), it said on January 4.

The Biotechnology Innovation Fund - AcE(Accelerating Entrepreneurs) Fund is a fund-of-funds investing in biotech startups and VC funds in the space, and has invested $2.5 million in Endiya

Endiya’s portfolio companies include Binny Bansal-backed diagnostics startup SigTuple and Darwinbox- which makes Human Resources systems in companies more efficient.

“Our focus continues to be on the enterprise software and business-to-business space along with healthcare technology- all of which have become more crucial in the post pandemic era,” said Dr Ramesh Byrapaneni, Managing Director at Endiya.

“BIRAC’s investment gives both of us a common alignment to find the right startups and work towards a common cause. They can also connect us to other entrepreneurs and experts in the biotech space.

Close

Related stories

Cardiologist-turned investor Byrapaneni started Endiya along with Sateesh Andra and Abhishek Srivastava in 2016. Endiya raised a debut Rs 175 crore fund in 2017 which it has fully deployed. It hit a first close of $40 million for the second fund in May 2019. 

Investors in Endiya’s current fund include the International Finance Corporation and the Nippon India Digital Innovation fund- an India-Japan initiative. Nippon is one of Japan’s largest life insurance players.

From the second fund, Endiya plans to make 18-20 investments of about $1 million each, with more money in follow-on rounds.

Endiya’s focus on the enterprise software space also comes at a time when software-as-a-service startups have been attracting rich valuations at aggressive multiples in public and private markets.

2020 saw two Indian SaaS unicorns- Zenoti and Postman- both valued at over a billion dollars each.

In addition, successful IPOs for software firm CloudFlare, Zoom’s share price skyrocketing and Slack being acquired for $27.7 billion by Salesforce further bolsters the environment.

“In the US, a B2B SaaS correction needs to happen. It has been a bit too exuberant. But these companies have the ability to gain a large market share soon and almost become a monopoly, while not burning cash. There have also been large mergers and acquisitions, boosting the space even more,” said Sateesh Andra, managing director at Endiya.

 
M. Sriram
TAGS: #endiya #funding #healthcare #startups #Technology #venture capital
first published: Jan 5, 2021 03:15 pm

Must Listen

Coronavirus Essential | We are in no way inferior to Pfizer, says Bharat Biotech on backlash; World's biggest vaccination programme to begin, says PM Modi

Coronavirus Essential | We are in no way inferior to Pfizer, says Bharat Biotech on backlash; World's biggest vaccination programme to begin, says PM Modi

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.