Cult.fit acquires Bengaluru-based fitness start-up TREAD

Integrated fitness and wellness platform cult.fit has acquired TREAD, a Bengaluru-based connected fitness start-up that recently launched a smart fitness bike.

The acquisition will help cult.fit launch its hardware-at-home business vertical.

Following cult.fit’s launch of digital at-home fitness last year, the platform has seen a massive uptick in live workout classes on its app. In a move to further enrich the experience, cult.fit is launching a suite of smart fitness hardware products.

TREAD, which will continue to function independently, has developed a smart indoor connected fitness bike similar to Peloton but at one-third the price. This product for India will have many social features like live workouts, leaderboards to compete with friends and participate in virtual tournaments. They can also enjoy scenic rides at virtual locations like a beach in Hawaii to the French Riviera Promenade.

"With cult.fit, we will be able to significantly accelerate product development and reach more customers. We are launching a suite of connected fitness cardio and strength products. The TREAD One, a smart indoor exercise bike is our first product which will be followed by digital weight and resistance products, and smart home gym kits," said Dinesh Godara, founder, TREAD.

The development happens soon after Tata Digital, a wholly owned subsidiary of Tata Sons announced an investment of up to $75 million in CureFit Healthcare Private Limited, the parent of cult.fit.