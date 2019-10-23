ClickOnCare announces global shipping for skin, hair & nutrition products

In line with its brand mantra of delivering health and wellness with care for all, ClickOnCare enables international orders for a seamless shopping experience of skin and hair care products for customers across the globe.

To ease the purchasing experience for international shoppers, ClickOnCare brings international order fulfillment services under its Global Shipping Program.

Customers could now enjoy hassle free order placement, varied choice of payment & delivery options via DHL & Indian Postal Services.

“The Indian skin care market stood at 1.6 Billion Dollars in 2017 and is projected to Grow at CAGR of 9% to reach 2.7 Billion Dollars by 2023. Alongside, the Nutraceuticals Market is expected to reach 18 billion dollars in 2025 with a CAGR of 21%. International brands have been flourishing at a rapid pace, bringing Indian markets closer to the world. A visible shift can be seen in usage of generic FMCG products to specialty skin care brands like Glutone, Skinfay, Fasderma, Regaliz and Specialty Nutrition from likes of Lifezen, Lavue, Nutragenix”, explains Akshat Malik, founder-CEO of ClickOnCare.com

He goes on to explain why Indian markets are an attraction for potential buyers, “I will quote this using a Nutritional Ingredient. Glutathione, which is a powerful agent in the new antioxidant category of products, is 10 times cheaper in India versus the Western counterparts. The quality part too is highly accredited from FDA, GRA & the likes.”