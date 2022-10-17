Byju's raises $250 mn from QIA, existing investors at flat $22 bn valuation

File image of Byju's founder Byju Raveendran.

Edtech unicorn Byju's has raised $250 million in a fresh funding round from existing investors including Qatar Investment Authority (QIA) in a flat round at $22 billion, a week after announcing over 2,500 layoffs.

The company was offered a valuation of $11-12 billion by new investors after its results were out last month, but Byju's did not raise money at that valuation, a person directly aware of Byju's fundraising plans told Moneycontrol.

Over the last 12 months, secondary sales of Byju's shares have happened at a valuation between $16 and $17 billion, while all primary fundraises since March this year have happened at a valuation of $22 billion, the person quoted above said. In this round, a little more than $250 million was raised in primary, the person added.

Secondary sales typically happen at a discount. Byju's did not comment. Moneycontrol couldn't identify the other investors in the round.

“Byju's is now at that sweet spot of its growth story where the unit economics and the economies of scale both are in its favour. This means the capital that we now invest in our business will result in profitable growth and create sustainable social impact," said Byju Raveendran, co-founder and CEO (chief executive officer) Byju's.

"Regardless of the adverse macroeconomic conditions, 2022-23 is set to be our best year in terms of revenue, growth and profitability. Continued support from our esteemed investors re-affirms the impact created by us so far, and validates our path to profitability,” he added.

The fundraise comes a month after Raveendran in an interview to Moneycontrol had said that he can raise $300 million in a week, even in an environment like this. He had also said that about $300 million from investors Oxshott and Sumeru Ventures, who had committed funding as a part of its previous two rounds, was not going to come due to uncertain macroeconomic conditions.

In September, Byju's had reported a loss of Rs 4,589 crore for FY21 (2020-21), the most for any Indian startup, on a revenue of Rs 2,428 crore. The company's revenue dropped, albeit by a marginal 3 percent, over FY20 (2019-20), but was surprising as FY21 was a peak year for edtech companies with millions of students compelled to move online due to stay-at-home Covid restrictions. Almost all edtech companies managed to grow manifold in FY21 on a year-over-year basis.

The mounting losses had forced the edtech to undertake mass layoffs, which it announced last week. However, the company is still investing aggressively on marketing and advertisements. Byju's tied up with Kerala Blasters FC, a football club at the Indian Super League, as its principal sponsor. The company is also sponsoring the Indian Cricket team currently and will be featuring as the official title sponsor of the FIFA World Cup. In FY21, it had spent over Rs 2,500 on advertising and promotional expenses.

Byju's filed its FY21 financial results on October 14, after an over 18-month delay. However, the company had shared its numbers with media in mid September. The delay in filing its results had led to the Ministry of Corporate Affairs (MCA) issuing a letter to the company, demanding explanation of the delay.

Additionally, on July 21, Member of Parliament (MP) Karti Chidambaram wrote to the Serious Fraud Investigation Office (SFIO), a statutory corporate fraud investigating agency, asking for a probe into the finances of the edtech unicorn. Chidambaram, on October 14, wrote to the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI), urging the organisation to probe Byju's financial results.

Private companies must submit their annual financial results to the MCA by September 30 of the next fiscal year. Byju's has now missed the official deadline for filing FY22 results too.

Byju's claimed that it clocked gross revenue (unaudited) of Rs 10,000 crore for FY22. While announcing the layoffs, it also said that it plans to achieve company-level profitability by FY23 (2022-23). Byju's said will be integrating its K-10 (kindergarten to class 10) verticals into one business unit to rationalise costs.

The move to cut costs by India's largest edtech company symbolises the sorry situation of the edtech sector that is struggling post the pandemic with schools, colleges and physical tuition centers reopening.