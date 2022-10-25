Byju's employees meet Kerala minister after 170 staff are 'asked to resign'

Representative image. (Source: ShutterStock)

A group of employees from Byju's, one of India's most-valued startups, on October 25 met Kerala labour minister V Sivankutty, alleging that the edtech giant was forcing more than 170 staff to resign, as it looks to discontinue operations in Thiruvananthapuram.

Byju's, which has an office in the Carnival building of Technopark, is planning to exit the state capital, said a LinkedIn post by TechnoparkToday, a community digital media platform for IT professionals.

Byju's did not immediately respond to Moneycontrol’s queries. Co-founder and CEO Byju Raveendran hails from the small coastal village of Azhikode in Kerala.

More than 170 employees work at the Technopark office. The management was forcing employees to resign, the post said. Employees approached Prathidhwani, a welfare organisation of techies, seeking help. Moneycontrol verified the claim with Prathidhwani.

Prathidhwani requested Sivankutty to step in and help employees reach an "amicable' and dignified" settlement with the organisation. The minister has agreed to intervene and help employees, Prathidhwani members said.

"Employees were given two options. They were told to resign and if they don't, they were told their contracts would be terminated," Vineeth Chandran, Secretary, Prathidhwani, who was present at the meeting on October 25 told Moneycontrol.

"Employees were told if their contracts are terminated, their future employment prospects would take a hit as it doesn't look good on one's Resume. So some resigned, some still haven't."

No one from Byju's senior management was present at the meeting and the company sent an email to the minister, requesting him to keep another meeting next week as no one was available in town because of the holidays.

"So there will be a meeting next Monday (October 31) and a solution is likely possible then," Chandran added.

Salary worries

He said the affected employees and Prathidhwani requested the minister to advise Byju's to not demand forceful resignation. The employees want their October salaries to be paid on November 1.

They also want a one-time settlement of salary for the upcoming three months (from November 2022 to January 31, 2023), encashment of earned leave and full settlement of variable pay, Prathidhwani members said.

The other demands would be discussed later as no one from Byju's management attended the meeting, Chandran said.

The company's reason to shut operations in Thiruvananthapuram could not be ascertained immediately.

The accusation of forced resignations, however, comes a couple of weeks after the company said it would lay off 5 percent of its workforce, or close to 2,500 employees, to cut costs as it aims to achieve company-level profitability by March 2023.

It remains unclear whether the 170 employees are a part of the layoffs announced on October 12.

Mounting losses amid demand slowdown

Byju's losses widened to over Rs 4,500 crore in FY21, making it the biggest loss-making startup in the country.

It also reported a surprise fall in its FY21 revenue though marginal but in a year that gave edtech companies a shot in the arm as demand for online learning surged due to Covid restrictions.

The company has not reported its numbers for FY22 (2021-22) yet and it was only recently that it saared its FY21 numbers, nearly 19 months after the fiscal year ended.

Worries are mounting for the world's most-valued edtech startup. Demand and funds for online learning, the biggest beneficiaries of the coronavirus outbreak, are drying up as the pandemic ebbs.