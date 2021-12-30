MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Life Insurance Made Simple - Season2
  • PwC_India
  • Future Of Mobility
  • Hitachi Social Innovation
  • Score Dekha Kya
  • Investmentor
  • Hitachi Energy
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • Waterfield
  • Managing Diabetes With Ayurveda
  • Autodesk
  • Finq
  • Mirae
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • India Inc On the Move
  • Sustainability 100+
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
Membership Bonanza for Moneycontrol Pro subscribers| Unlock deals from PharmEasy and EazyDiner worth Rs. 2349/-
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStartup

2021: Meet the top 10 super angels for the Indian startup ecosystem

Priyanka Sahay
December 30, 2021 / 10:37 AM IST


They are giving it back to the ecosystem that made them what they are today. Meet the super angels of the country who invested in the majority of early-stage deals involving startups.

For this year, there's no prize for guessing who tops the list. It's the founder of fintech firm Cred: Kunal Shah.

He is his own ecosystem, close aides recently told Moneycontrol adding that he is disrupting how entrepreneurs part with money. Shah often invests after receiving pitches on a WhatsApp message and has bet on 78 startups this year through 81 funding rounds. Some of his top investments include Ananth Narayanan's unicorn Mensa Brands, bike taxi platform Rapido and logistics aggregator Shiprocket.

Shah is closely followed by Kunal Bahl and Rohit Bansal, co-founders of Snapdeal who mostly invest in startups through an investment vehicle called Titan Capital. While Bahl invested in 36 startups, Bansal did so across 34. One of the most interesting investments made by the duo was in social gaming startup Hike in a round which was led by co-founder of Tinder, Justin Mateen.

Close

Related stories

Super Angels 2912_001

Ramakant Sharma, founder of home and interior platform Livspace, turned another super angel with investments across at least 33 startups in 2021. Sharma, whose own company is also in advanced talks for a unicorn round, recently became an angel in edtech giant Byju's after it acquired younger rival Toppr in which he had invested early on.

Founder of Shaadi.com and People Group, Anupam Mittal, also came up as a founders' favourite with investments across at least 26 startups this year. Some of the remarkable investments he made include those in intercity mobility startup Zingbus and fintech startup BharatX.

Abhishek Goyal, co-founder of data tracker Tracxn, invested in 22 startups including multiple edtech names like ByteLearn and Masai School.

Uday Chatterjee, who is a lead angel of Indian Angel Networks, remained active across health and electric vehicle startups with investments in around 20 startups. Hyperlocal and electric vehicle-based last-mile delivery startup Zypp Electric and nutrition and health foods firm Cora Health were some of his marquee bets.

Investing in 19 startups each were Gaurav Munjal, co-founder of edtech firm Unacademy; Jitendra Gupta, founder of neo-bank Jupiter; and Nitin Gupta, former chief executive of PayU India.

 

Priyanka Sahay
Tags: #angel investors #Kunal Shah #Super Angels
first published: Dec 30, 2021 10:31 am

Must Listen

Simply Save | How 2021 affected your personal finances

Simply Save | How 2021 affected your personal finances

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.