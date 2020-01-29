App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up

Time to reset economy

Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials

Time to reset economy

you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Jan 29, 2020 02:12 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

SpiceJet and GoAir ban comedian Kunal Kamra from flying, join IndiGo and Air India

The move comes after IndiGo, also in a tweet, said that it is suspending Kamra, "in the light of the recent incident", which occurred on board a flight from Mumbai to Lucknow.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Representative Image
Representative Image

Following IndiGo and Air India, SpiceJet has now barred stand-up comedian Kunal Kamra from using its services.

The airline tweeted: "SpiceJet has decided to suspend Mr. Kunal Kamra from flying with the airline till further notice." (sic), and tagged the Ministry of Civil Aviation, DGCA India, Minister of State (MoS) for Civil Aviation Hardeep Singh Puri and IndiGo's twitter accounts.

GoAir also followed suit, joining the list of airlines that have now announced that they won't be allowing standup comic Kunal Kamra to fly with them.

Close

The move comes hours after IndiGo suspended Kamra from flying in its aircraft for the next six months after he had accosted journalist and Republic TV founder Arnab Goswami on an IndiGo flight.

related news

After IndiGo had announced its decision to suspend Kamra from using its flight services, Puri, put out a tweet where he advised other airlines to "impose similar restrictions on the person concerned".

"Offensive behaviour designed to provoke create disturbance inside aircraft is absolutely unacceptable and endangers the safety of air travellers. We're left with no option but to advise other airlines to impose similar restrictions on the person concerned," Puri said in a tweet.

IndiGo has said in the tweet that Kamra's conduct onboard was "unacceptable behaviour".


State-owned carrier Air India has also suspended Kamra from its flights "until further notice".

"In the view of the incident onboard IndiGo, Air India wishes to inform that conduct of Person concerned is unacceptable. With a view to discourage such behavior onboard flts, Mr Kunal Kamra is suspended from flying on any Air India flt until further notice," the airlines said in a tweet.

On his part, Kamra in a tweet issued a statement saying he gave Goswami a "monologue" on his opinion on Goswami's journalism.

"I did exactly what Republic TV journalists do to people in their private/public spaces and I don’t regret it. I’m not sorry for it. I don’t think I did anything wrong/criminal. Don’t let this be about my bravado. I do apologise to every passenger except one," Kamra said in his statement, adding that he did it for "Rohit", referring to Rohith Vemula, a Dalit  PhD scholar whose suicide in 2015 sparked nation-wide agitations.

Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.
First Published on Jan 29, 2020 12:45 pm

tags #Air India #Business #Civil Aviation Ministry #Companies #Current Affairs #Hardeep Singh Puri #IndiGo #Kunal Kamra #SpiceJet #trends

most popular

World's most powerful militaries: US is No 1, India not far behind; here is the top-10 list

World's most powerful militaries: US is No 1, India not far behind; here is the top-10 list

States where most fake Rs 2,000 notes have been seized; Gujarat takes top spot

States where most fake Rs 2,000 notes have been seized; Gujarat takes top spot

Biggest Empires in History: At its peak, one nation controlled 23% of world’s population

Biggest Empires in History: At its peak, one nation controlled 23% of world’s population

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.