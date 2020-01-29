SpiceJet and GoAir ban comedian Kunal Kamra from flying, join IndiGo and Air India

Following IndiGo and Air India, SpiceJet has now barred stand-up comedian Kunal Kamra from using its services.



SpiceJet has decided to suspend Mr. Kunal Kamra from flying with the airline till further notice.

GoAir has suspended Mr. Kunal Kamra from flying with the airline till further notice

The airline tweeted: "SpiceJet has decided to suspend Mr. Kunal Kamra from flying with the airline till further notice." (sic), and tagged the Ministry of Civil Aviation, DGCA India, Minister of State (MoS) for Civil Aviation Hardeep Singh Puri and IndiGo's twitter accounts.GoAir also followed suit, joining the list of airlines that have now announced that they won't be allowing standup comic Kunal Kamra to fly with them.

The move comes hours after IndiGo suspended Kamra from flying in its aircraft for the next six months after he had accosted journalist and Republic TV founder Arnab Goswami on an IndiGo flight.

After IndiGo had announced its decision to suspend Kamra from using its flight services, Puri, put out a tweet where he advised other airlines to "impose similar restrictions on the person concerned".

"Offensive behaviour designed to provoke create disturbance inside aircraft is absolutely unacceptable and endangers the safety of air travellers. We're left with no option but to advise other airlines to impose similar restrictions on the person concerned," Puri said in a tweet.

IndiGo has said in the tweet that Kamra's conduct onboard was "unacceptable behaviour".

State-owned carrier Air India has also suspended Kamra from its flights "until further notice".



"In the view of the incident onboard IndiGo, Air India wishes to inform that conduct of Person concerned is unacceptable. With a view to discourage such behavior onboard flts, Mr Kunal Kamra is suspended from flying on any Air India flt until further notice," the airlines said in a tweet.

On his part, Kamra in a tweet issued a statement saying he gave Goswami a "monologue" on his opinion on Goswami's journalism.