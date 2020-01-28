IndiGo suspends stand-up comedian Kunal Kamra for 6 months after video with Arnab Goswami goes viral

The airline has said in the tweet that Karma's conduct onboard was "unacceptable behaviour".
Hours after stand-up comedian Kunal Kamra shared a video where he accosted journalist and Republic TV founder Arnab Goswami on an IndiGo Airlines flight, the airline suspended Kamra from flying in its aircraft for the next six months.
In a tweet, IndiGo said that it is suspending Kamra, "in the light of the recent incident", which occurred on board a flight from Mumbai to Lucknow.
The airline has said in the tweet that Karma's conduct onboard was "unacceptable behaviour".
Hereby, we wish to advise our passengers to refrain from indulging in personal slander whilst onboard, as this can potentially compromise the safety of fellow passengers. 2/2@MoCA_GoI@HardeepSPuri
Responding to the development, Kamra thanked the airlines and said that it was "very kind" of them.
Minister of State for Civil Aviation, Hardeep Singh Puri also reacted to the development, "advising" other airlines to "impose similar restrictions on the person concerned".
"Offensive behaviour designed to provoke&create disturbance inside aircraft is absolutely unacceptable and endangers safety of air travellers. We're left with no option but to advise other airlines to impose similar restrictions on person concerned," Puri said in a tweet.Kamra had put out a statement saying that he gave Goswami a "monologue" on his opinion on Goswami's journalism.
*My Statement* pic.twitter.com/cxFcSCq0Jf
"I did exactly what Republic TV journalists do to people in their private/public spaces and I don't regret it. I'm not sorry for it. I don't think I did anything wrong/criminal. Don't let this be about my bravado. I do apologise to every passenger except one," Karma said in his statement, adding that he did it for "Rohit", referring to Rohith Vemula, a Dalit PhD scholar whose suicide in 2015 sparked nation-wide agitations.