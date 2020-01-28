App
Time to reset economy

Time to reset economy

Last Updated : Jan 28, 2020 11:01 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

After IndiGo, Kunal Kamra now barred from flying Air India 'until further notice'

After IndiGo had announced its decision to suspend Kamra from using its flight services, Minister of State (MoS) for Civil Aviation, Hardeep Singh Puri had put out a tweet where he advised other airlines to, "impose similar restrictions on the person concerned".

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Air India, on January 28, banned stand-up comedian Kunal Kamra from travelling on any of its flights, "until further notice".

"In the view of the incident onboard IndiGo, Air India wishes to inform that conduct of Person concerned is unacceptable. With a view to discourage such behavior onboard flts, Mr Kunal Kamra is suspended from flying on any Air India flt until further notice," the airlines said in a tweet.

The development comes hours after IndiGo suspended Kamra from flying in its aircraft for the next six months after shared a video where he accosted journalist and Republic TV founder Arnab Goswami on an IndiGo Airlines flight.

"Offensive behaviour designed to provoke create disturbance inside aircraft is absolutely unacceptable and endangers safety of air travellers. We're left with no option but to advise other airlines to impose similar restrictions on person concerned," Puri had said in a tweet.

First Published on Jan 28, 2020 10:54 pm

tags #Current Affairs #India

